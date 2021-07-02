GWENT Police have assured Chepstow residents that no offences have been identified following reports of unaccompanied children busking for money in the town's high street.
Reports, largely on social media, were of several children playing tin whistles at sites on the high street for money.
Gwent Police have said that they received a number of calls regarding the welfare of the children.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport shop Sero Zero Waste tips for Plastic Free July
- Group's Cardiff to Inverness challenge for Daniel Jones fund
- Flamin' Joe's bringing barbecue to Pencoed Fach Organic Farm
However, following enquiries, and working together with Monmouthshire County Council, no offences were identified.
In a statement, a Gwent Police spokesperson added: “Gwent Police takes all reports of concern for welfare, particularly involving children, very seriously.
“Our officers will investigate them thoroughly and with the relevant partner organisations where required.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.