GWENT Police have assured Chepstow residents that no offences have been identified following reports of unaccompanied children busking for money in the town's high street.

Reports, largely on social media, were of several children playing tin whistles at sites on the high street for money.

Gwent Police have said that they received a number of calls regarding the welfare of the children.

However, following enquiries, and working together with Monmouthshire County Council, no offences were identified.

In a statement, a Gwent Police spokesperson added: “Gwent Police takes all reports of concern for welfare, particularly involving children, very seriously.

“Our officers will investigate them thoroughly and with the relevant partner organisations where required.”