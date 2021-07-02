MORE than 75 per cent of adults aged under-50 in Wales have now had their first Covid vaccine dose.

This means that the Welsh Government has now achieved the final milestone set in their Covid-19 Vaccination strategy, and will move onto the next phase in the programme.

Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services, said: "We will always endeavour to ensure no one is left behind.

"This is yet another significant achievement in our programme and a crucial step forward in our fight against Covid-19 and getting back to doing more of the things we enjoy.

"Whilst we have achieved our 75 per cent take up target we will keep working to do more, and we need everyone’s help to do this. The vaccine is a vital step in our way out of the pandemic.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccine, particularly younger adults who have other demands on their time. Vaccination centres across many parts of Wales will be open for walk-in appointments from this weekend.

"The vaccine is the best way to prevent serious illness and the spread of Covid-19 and every eligible adult is urged to take-up both doses.

"Ask your friends and family if they have had the vaccine and please encourage them to come along.

"It is never too late to arrange an appointment and if you have not received your offer of vaccination, you can attend a walk-in appointment or find out who to contact here.

"I am incredibly proud of everyone all our NHS Wales colleagues, wider partners, volunteers whose continuous hard work and dedication has made this possible."

Updates from Public Health Wales today, however, have also shown the third wave of coronavirus - fuelled by the Delta variant - continues to break across Wales, with 570 new confirmed cases today taking the total for the past week to 2,930.

But there have been no new confirmed coronavirus deaths in Wales for five days, and none in Gwent for 22 days.

For those who are yet to receive their first dose, walk-in clincis are being held at Newport and Newbridge leisure centres tomorrow, Saturday. For more information click here.