THE Met Office has issued weather warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rain for parts of the country tomorrow.
Thankfully none of the warnings cover Gwent, though they do cover Bristol, Gloucester and Bath, and it is expected we could get some ugly weather as a result.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring some disruption to much of England on Saturday.
The Met Office warn:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
But this is what to expect from the weather in Gwent this weekend.
Newport
Saturday
- 7am - Heavy showers, 60 per cent chance of rain, 15° degrees
- 10am - Light showers, 50 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
- 1pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 4pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees
- 7pm - Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 10pm - Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees
Sunday
- 7am - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees
- 10am - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees
- 1pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees
- 4pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees
- 7pm - Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 10pm - Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
READ MORE:
- This is why ex-Eastenders actor Ross Kemp is in Chepstow this weekend
- This could be a case for Mulder and Scully - UFO sightings reported in Gwent
- 2,930 confirmed cases in a week as third Covid wave breaks in Wales
Monmouth
Saturday
- 7am - Light showers, 50 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
- 10am - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 1pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 19 degrees
- 4pm - Thunder, 60 per cent chance of rain, 20 degrees
- 7pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 19 degrees
- 10pm - Partly cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees
Sunday
- 7am - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees
- 10am - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 1pm - Heavy showers, 60 per cent chance of rain, 19 degrees
- 4pm - Light showers, 50 per cent chance of rain, 19 degrees
- 7pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 10pm - Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
Cwmbran
Saturday
- 7am - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
- 10am - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees
- 1pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees
- 4pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 19 degrees
- 7pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees
- 10pm - Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees
Sunday
- 7am - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
- 10am - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees
- 1pm - Heavy showers, 60 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees
- 4pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees
- 7pm - Sunny intervals, 20 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 10pm - Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
Ebbw Vale
Saturday
- 7am - Drizzle, 30 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees
- 10am - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees
- 1pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 4pm - Thunder, 60 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 7pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 10pm - Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees
Sunday
- 7am - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees
- 10am - Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
- 1pm - Heavy showers, 60 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees
- 4pm - Light showers, 50 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 7pm - Heavy showers, 60 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
- 10pm - Partly Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees
Blackwood
Saturday
- 7am - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees
- 10am - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
- 1pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 4pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees
- 7pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 10pm - Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
Sunday
- 7am - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees
- 10am - Heavy showers, 70 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
- 1pm - Light showers, 50 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 4pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees
- 7pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees
- 10pm - Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.