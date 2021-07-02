A SUMMER garden has been set up at Friars Walk in Usk Plaza.
The garden is a patch of artificial grass with four colourful picnic benches and a heart-shaped archway made from flowers.
Visitors are encouraged to take selfies with the heart in the background.
The heart shaped archway in the new summer garden. Picture: Nick Fowler
The area took two nights to set up and will stay in place until September.
Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk said: "Usk Plaza forms a natural focus for the centre, especially during the warmer months when so many people dine outside at our restaurants.
The garden will remain in Usk Plaza until September. Picture: Nick Fowler
"This summer we wanted to create a vibrant new area where people can relax and socialise in the sunshine; it’s the perfect spot if you want to grab a coffee and relax with friends, or take a break from shopping."
The garden is already attracting plenty of people
Surrounding the area are a number of restaurants, including TGI Fridays and Prezzo.
A spokeswoman for Friars Walk said that the summer garden will be hosting a number of family-friendly events throughout August.
She advised people to keep an eye on the Friars Walk social media pages and the website for more information.
