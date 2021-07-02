A PURPLE Plaque has been unveiled for one of the 20th Century’s greatest war reporters, Martha Gellhorn, at her former home near Devauden, Monmouthshire.

Described as a “trailblazer” for female journalists and a “role model” for women who pushed many boundaries, Martha Gellhorn’s connection with Wales - where she lived for 14 years - is little known.

The former wife of Ernest Hemingway lived in Kilgwrrwg in what is now Yew Tree House. At the time the house was named Catscradle.

The plaque was funded by donations to Shirenewton Local History Society and will be part of the Purple Plaques Cymru series of monuments across Wales. It has been made by Chepstow-based potter Julia Land.

Martha Gellhorn. Picture: Alexander Matthews

Martha Gellhorn’s becomes the sixth plaque unveiled under the Purple Plaques scheme which was the brainchild of Cardiff North MS Julie Morgan, supported by a cross-party group of women Senedd Members. The scheme was launched in 2018.

Purple Plaques are designed to mark the achievements of women from all walks of life across Wales to help tell their inspiring stories to the next generation.

The plaque on Martha Gellhorn’s former home will be accompanied by a History Points QR code to help passersby learn about her life.

At the dedication ceremony, and tasked with the ribbon cutting, was Ms Gellhorn's step-son Sandy Matthews.

The plaque in Kilgwrrwg, Monmouthshire

Mr Matthews said that it was "lovely" to have such a memorial to her time in Wales and described how she would use Catscradle - as it was known at the time - to remove herself from the aura of then-husband Hemingway.

Mr Matthews recounted one episode in which Ms Gellhorn had, upon returning from covering the Vietnam War, attempted to get photographs published of the disfigurement caused to Vietnamese children by weapons such as napalm in order to get the word out.

Her efforts were refused and she was told she was not to report on the war in future.

The plaque in Kilgwrrwg, Monmouthshire

Dorothy Brabon, of Shirenewton Local History Society, said: “As a society we had always been aware of the fact that Martha Gellhorn had been living nearby in Kilgwrrwg and of her journalistic and literary life.

“After reading about English Heritage installing a Blue Plaque at her London flat, giving her life story with no mention of her home here in Monmouthshire, we decided to correct this oversight and apply to the Purple Plaque Committee for a plaque to be put on the entrance to her home here in Wales.”

Sue Essex, chairwoman of Purple Plaques Cymru, said: “Purple Plaques is a small voluntary organisation which is dedicated to remembering and celebrating remarkable women who have lived in Wales.

“We so far have five plaques in different parts of Wales and will be adding three more this summer.”