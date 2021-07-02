A FAMILY are trying to get justice – almost two years after a collision killed a ‘loving husband, son and devoted dad, grandad, great-grandfather and father-in-law.’

Neil Powell, of Caerphilly, was killed on July 28, 2019, after he was knocked off his bike by a car on the A4042 between Hardwicke Roundabout and Llanover. He was 60.

Almost two years to the day of his death, his family have now been informed by the Crown Prosecution Service that they did not intend to carry out a prosecution – which has left the family frustrated.

“We want to have justice for Neil,” said Mr Powell’s wife Lynn. “And we want other motorbike riders to be aware of the dangers.

“It’s taken almost two years to be given this decision and we are devastated.”

The family are now appealing the decision and have also sought legal advice from their own solicitor.

“As a family all of us are in agreement that Covid has probably had a part to play in the length of time it has taken to get a decision, but it shouldn’t have taken this long and be the only factor,” said Mr Powell’s son Berian. The CPS were contacted for comment but due to the appeal being processed, are not able to provide a comment.

“We haven’t had anything at all,” said Mrs Powell. “No apology letter or anything. All we want is to have justice for Neil. His life has been taken and there should be justice for this.”

The family are fundraising for costs to help cover the solicitor’s fees and to go towards a private prosecution if the appeal is unsuccessful.

You can visit their fundraising page here https://uk.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-neil-powell