KFC boneless banquets, sweet and sour noodles and chicken tikka massala have been the most popular dishes in Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale in the first two months of Deliveroo launching in the towns.
Deliveroo - which allows people to browse and order food from restaurants and grocery retailers in their local area - launched in Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale on May 14.
According to the company, Saturday at 8.20pm is the most popular time for Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale locals to order food.
And as it approaches two months since launching, Deliveroo has compiled a list of the most popular meals ordered in the towns.
The most popular dishes ordered in Cwmbran on Deliveroo are:
- Boneless Banquet from KFC;
- Sweet and Sour Chicken Balls from Chans Noodle Bar;
- Bakery five Jam Ball Doughnut from Co-op;
- Chicken Shish from Ty Pizza Limited t/a Kebab King;
- Cod Fillet from Caspian Fish Restaurant.
And the most popular dishes ordered in Ebbw Vale on Deliveroo are:
- Chicken Tikka Massala from Tredegar Balti House;
- Doner Kebab from Flames Kebab;
- Boneless Banquet from KFC;
- Semi-Skimmed Milk two litre from One Stop;
- Margherita Pizza from Cafe Lazeez.
In Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale, 60 per cent of the restaurants available are local independents.
The food delivery company said it will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months. If any restaurants or grocers in Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale are wanting to join Deliveroo, they can apply at restaurants.deliveroo.com
