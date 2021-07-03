A FORMER British Army soldier who turned to drug dealing was caught by police following a tip-off that he was firing a Taser.

John Hathway, 31, from Newport, was arrested by officers in the city after a member of the public had contacted them.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said: “On August 14, 2019, police received an anonymous call that the defendant was in Devon Court in possession of a Taser.

“They said they could see it sparking and crackling.”

Cardiff Crown Court was told how the stun gun seized from Hathway was described as an “iPhone zapper”.

Officers carried out a search the defendant’s home and they found 27 separate deals of cannabis with a potential street value of £540.

They also discovered a small amount of cocaine.

Hathway, of High Cross Close, Rogerstone, pleaded guilty to possession of a Taser.

He also admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of cocaine.

The defendant had five previous convictions for five offences.

These included assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, harassment and perverting the course of justice.

Nigel Fryer, representing Hathway, said in mitigation: “It was foolish to purchase the Taser.

“Since the commission of these offences nearly two years ago, he has made strides in turning his life around.

“He is the registered carer for his grandfather who is 100 years old.

“The defendant wishes to apologise profusely for his behaviour and although he does have previous convictions, they are of a dissimilar nature.

“He was medically discharged from the Army in 2010 and has suffered with his mental health and wrestled with drug use.”

The judge, Recorder Gavin Doig, told Hathway he was prepared to spare him going straight to prison because there was “the prospect of rehabilitation”.

The defendant was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £156 victim surcharge.