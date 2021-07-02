RESIDENTS in the Caerphilly county borough who are members of the gypsy and traveller community are asked for their views to ensure their accommodation needs are met.
Caerphilly County Borough Council is carrying out its 2021 Gypsy and Traveller accommodation assessment in line with the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.
Part 3 of the act requires local authorities to assess and make provision for the accommodation needs of gypsies and travellers in their area.
The last assessment by Caerphilly council was carried out and approved by the Welsh Government in 2016.
Cllr Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for housing, said: “Understanding the needs of our communities is key, not only in meeting our legislative requirements as a council, but also in shaping our future housing programmes.
If you’re a Gypsy or Traveller currently living in the Caerphilly county borough, I encourage you to talk to us. Taking part in the survey will help ensure services are designed to meet the needs of you and your family.”
To take part in the survey call 01443 811380 or email stratanddevelop@caerphilly.gov.uk
