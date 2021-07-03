SAME-SEX marriage could be allowed in some Welsh churches after a landmark vote.

Earlier this week the British Methodist Church voted to “confirm provisional resolutions on the principles or qualities of good relating, understanding of cohabitation and same-sex marriages conducted on Methodist premises or by Methodist office-holders".

This landmark ruling was made at the Methodist Conference in Birmingham this week. Out of the 30 30 Synods, 29 voted in favour, with an overwhelming 254 of the voters in favour and just 46 against.

There are two Methodist districts in Wales, the Wales Synod and Synod Cymru. Both of these were part of the decision at the British Methodist Conference.

While same-sex marriages will be allowed by the British Methodist Church in the UK, it is up to the local managing trustees and ministers to decide whether they wish to enable this to take place in their churches.

After the vote at the conference, Rev Sonia Hicks said: "The debate today and our wider conversation has been conducted with grace and mutual respect. As we move forward together after this historic day for our Church, we must remember to continue to hold each other in prayer, and to support each other respecting our differences."

What does this mean for same-sex couples?

First off, the churches must apply for permission from the Methodist Church’s governing body to have same-sex marriages and this can be done once the Conference has notified the General Register Office of their decision to allow same-sex marriages. Churches will be able to apply from September 1 this year, with confirmation of dates announced as soon as terms have been agreed.

Once the Conference has agreed with the General register Office, there will be step-by-step requirements for the churches to allow the services to happen. The Conference will provide these.

The applications will then be reviewed within 20 days in most cases.

It is hoped that the first weddings in Methodist Churches will take place in the autumn.