FOUR-LEGGED police officers have been hard at work recently.
Gwent Police currently has around 22 dogs who help them fight crime through a range of specialist skills including tracking people and detecting drugs, money, weapons and more.
Yesterday, two of these furry officers earned praise for being very good boys.
PD Hunter, who started his service with Gwent Police in March of this year, assisted police officers in Torfaen, searching a vehicle and locating quantities of controlled drugs and money after the occupant abandoned their vehicle and made off.
PD Hunter started service in March. Picture: Gwent Police
The black Labrador is specially trained in detecting drugs, cash, and firearms. But he's also a playful pup; in his down time he loves playing with his tennis ball and annoying his adopted brother PD Charlie.
PD Chucky also had a good day, with three detained as a result of his hard work.
Two people, who reportedly abused the 999 system, were detained by Chucky following a 45 minute hard surface track.
PD Chucky. Picture: Gwent Police
In a separate case the determined dog also tracked down a person hiding in the woods, who was arrested for a multitude of offences.
Chucky, who is a Belgian Malinois, has served as a general purpose dog with Gwent Police since December 2019. Similarly to Hunter he loves his tennis ball and his favourite activity is to work and play with his dad.
