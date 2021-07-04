A WELSH employer with a major base in Newport has been named one of the UK's best workplaces for women.

Admiral – which has an office in Newport – came in second place in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women list.

The list – which is run by Great Place to Work UK – was announced this earlier this week.

Admiral, the FTSE 100 financial services company, was recognised for its active gender diversity working group. The group explores the different ways to support women progressing in their careers. They were also recognised for their inclusive recruitment process which encourages applications for flexible working.

Admiral also has a female chairwoman and 50 per cent female representation at board level – which is one of the highest in the FTSE 100. In January they also appointed Milena Mondini as the first female group chief executive. The chief executive of UK Insurance is also female – Cristina Nestares.

Ms Mondini said: “We are delighted to be recognised as a Best Workplace for Women. We deeply believe that the power of a diverse, inclusive team is much greater than the sum of individuals and gender diversity plays a part in this.

“We’re proud to have 50 per cent female representation at board level and with 39 per cent representation among our executive level in the UK, we remain committed to achieve our Women in Finance Charter target of 40 per cent representation by 2023.

“Our people at the forefront of everything we do, and we have worked incredibly hard to equip our colleagues with tools and flexibility to help manage their work/life balance while facing the huge challenges that Covid-19 brought.”

Great Place to Work® UK’s managing director, Benedict Gautrey, said: “We’re delighted to recognise so many great organisations in this fourth year of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list.

“The issues affecting women in the workplace, particularly what we’ve witnessed in the face3 of the pandemic including parity of pay and advancement opportunities, continue to be important topics/ We are proud that, thanks to this ranking and the insights afforded by our successful organisations, we can help raise awareness of the importance of fairness around pay, recognition, training and development opportunities, and work-life balance.

“What our 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women clearly show is the positive impact their practices have on business. As a result, they are better able to attract and retain women of talent, encouraging them to develop professionally and personally, and in turn, contribute exponentially to the success of the organisations they work for.”

Admiral was also named the fifth best super large workplace (1,000+ employees) in the UK and a centre of excellence in wellbeing.