A NINE-YEAR-OLD animal lover from in Lliswerry has raised £1,060 for the local RSPCA shelter.

Hollie George raised the money by selling raffle tickets and appealing for donations on a GoFundMe page.

She is "really happy" that she has been able to raise so much money and has been working tirelessly to secure more donations.

Her mother, Sadie George, said: "All she says is 'I'm so happy, when can we get some more money?'.

Hollie George and her much-loved cat, Jack

"This has gone a bit gone a bit bigger than we've anticipated if I'm honest".

Hollie is raising the money to donate to RSPCA Newport Animal Centre and has an eventual goal of £1,450.

The raffle has been organised by Mrs George and they are selling tickets in strips of five for £1.

Hollie George (right) with her sisters Ellie (left) and Eleri (centre), and dogs Poppy (left) and Emmie (right)

Most of the money so far has been raised through selling raffle tickets, thought there have been numerous generous donations.

Mrs George said: "We've got a raffle book in the Co-op store, one in Perfect Hair and Beauty. And we also got one in the dog groomers that we use.

"We are overwhelmed with the amount of donations that we received and the support from our local community".

Hollie George with her pet dog Poppy

Hollie has kept up in her task of posting videos on Facebook thanking anyone who donates money or items for the raffle.

The raffle is being held on Friday, July 30, at 6pm and will be hosted on Facebook by Lara Homan who is a manager at Elysium Care Centre.

Tickets are still on sale and donations can be made here.