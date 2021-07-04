MORE than 100 pieces of IT equipment have been donated to those in need thanks to a Newport-based company.

The Office for National Statistics in Newport has joined forces with South Wales charity Wastesavers to find homes for 135 pieces of their old IT equipment.

The ONS provided the charity with their old equipment – with the charity distributing it to people in need.

The Raven House Trust food bank in Newport took advantage of this scheme and received an iPad.

Peter Hill, a driver for Raven House Trust, said: “Part of our problem was our location in an old shop.

“Our stock is spread over two levels in a section of the building that only has one electric plug.

“We were using sheets of paper to keep track of stock levels, but as our operation grew this was becoming more difficult. We’ve seen a 320 per cent rise in demand over the last year alone.

“Our volunteers can now keep track of donations and stick in a clear and simple way. No more bits of paper getting lost.

“Having the iPad has also enabled us to be able to take card payments. Before we could only take cash.

“I would say the iPad from the ONS has been a real game changer for us.”

Rewild Play is another charity to benefit. They run a community forest school project.

Coordinator Sian Lewis-Evans said: “Many of the children we work with suffer from a range of emotional and mental health problems, from ADHD to acute anxiety.

“For them direct eye contact can cause a sensory overload and actually aggravate their conditions. The iPad allows them to communicate without eye contact. This will undoubtedly help with their communication skills and confidence generally.”

Scott Howell, deputy director of business enablers at the ONS, said: “Sustainability is important to the ONS, being chosen as one of our four central values in our most recent strategy. When we upgraded our IT equipment, we knew there had to be a better way than simply throwing old machines out.

“We are delighted that with the help of Wastesavers, our old devices are being put to good use helping organisations and communities near our Newport headquarters.”

Wastesavers’ charity manager, Alun Harries, added: “We are really pleased to be able to announce this new partnership with the ONS.

“It’s very satisfying to see these computers being put to such good use and making a real difference in people’s lives here in south Wales, and we’re really looking forward to expanding this programme in Hampshire and London with the ONS.”

The ONS and Wastesavers’ partnership will be extended later this summer to include the other ONS offices in London and Titchfield.