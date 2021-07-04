A CAERPHILLY borough community has honoured NHS staff ahead of National NHS Day – with a community-made ‘monument’.

The Abercarn Community Association are a community group who organise events, projects and fundraising, and decided to come up with the idea to show the NHS how much they are appreciated.

The Abercarn NHS sign which was created by the community to celebrate national NHS Day on July 5

The giant NHS sign was cut and provided by Stately Albion. The letters were then painted by the Abercarn Community Association. Some of the community’s youngsters also got involved as 1st Cwmcarn Rainbows and Brownies drew and cut hearts to be stuck to the sign.

Children from 1st Cwmcarn Brownies creating the hearts for the Abercarn NHS sign

MORE NEWS:

The 10ft by 5ft sign was transported to its location by Abercarn Concrete Products and was erected by two of the volunteers.

Sara, who volunteers with the Community Association, said: “The public reaction has been very positive. We were genuinely surprised by how many tooted their car horns at it.”

Children from 1st Cwmcarn Brownies creating the hearts for the Abercarn NHS sign

The sign was erected on Thursday, July 1, ahead of National NHS Day on Monday, July 5. Sara added: “It’s already had a positive response from the community, especially the local NHS workers.”

Abercarn Community Association have a range of volunteering opportunities available for anyone wishing to join. If interested, contact Abercarn Community Association on Facebook.