A PETITION calling for a giant Union Jack flag set to be displayed in a Welsh building has been set up, attracting thousands of signatures.

Earlier this week, planning permission was granted to display the flag at the UK Government’s HMRC tax office in Cardiff.

It gave permission for a 32m-high (105ft), 9m-wide vinyl sign to be displayed in outward facing windows – covering eight storeys of the tower.

Planning documents show that this vinyl sign would in fact be a Union Jack flag.

Granted approval under planning rules for advertisements, permission has been granted until May 2026.

MORE NEWS:

Located in the newly developed central square development, the huge new HMRC building is prominently located near to Cardiff Railway Station and the Principality Stadium.

But, news of the large display has been met with criticism from some.

Pro-independence movement Yes Cymru has responded to the news by starting a petition, calling for permission to fly to flag to be overturned.

In a post on Change.org, the group said: “We believe that as the capital city of Wales, visitors, commuters and residents should not be faced with a gigantic Union Jack flag on arrival at Cardiff Central railway station.

“This decision by Cardiff Council Planning Committee to grant permission to drape the HMRC building on Central Square is an act of political symbolism designed to promote 'muscular unionism' a reminder to the people of Wales of their subservient status in the United Kingdom.

“This flag does not represent the people of Wales and is a blatant political act designed to act as a provocation to the people of Wales.”

The petition calls on Cardiff Council’s planning department, and its chair, to remove their permission for the display.

At the time of writing, the petition, which has a target of 10,000 signatures, is well on its way to hitting this target, have achieved 8,865 signatures.

However, with the UK Government’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden announcing earlier this year that all UK Government buildings would now fly the union flag every day – it appears unlikely that this decision will be reversed.

The Yes Cymru petition can be viewed online here - https://tinyurl.com/hckc5m6w