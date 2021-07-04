CASES of Alabama Rot are once again on the rise.

In recent weeks, a number of confirmed cases of the deadly dog disease have been found in various places across the UK.

At this time, there are not thought to have been any cases of it in the Newport or Gwent area since January 2020 – when it was confirmed to be present in a pooch in the Croespenmaen area of Caerphilly.

However, there have been cases elsewhere in South Wales in recent months, and with lockdown restrictions easing and people allowed to travel, it is well worth being on the lookout for signs.

According to Vets 4 Pets, there have been cases of Alabama Rot in both Bridgend and Beddau in 2021.

The disease, which only affects dogs, affects all breeds.

Worryingly, it is not known what actually causes it, though it is known to lead to kidney failure, if not spotted early enough.

The disease is widely thought to be the deadliest to affect dogs, with researchers at alabamarot.co.uk estimating that it has a 90 percent fatality rate.

According to experts, there are three main signs of Alabama Rot:

Skin lesions

Sore skin – commonly below the elbow or knee

Within two-to seven days: Outward signs of kidney failure, including vomiting, reduced hunger, and unusual tiredness

While it is not known quite what causes Alabama Rot, it is thought that dogs tend to catch it from their paws and legs on muddy walks.

Dog owners are advised to wash mud off, especially woodland mud, at the earliest possible opportunity.

Elsewhere in the UK this year, there have been positive cases in Herefordshire, Ledbury, and York.

The disease was first discovered in the 1980s, with the first case found in the UK nine years ago.

Since then, there have been over 250 instances of Alabama Rot being found here.

More information can be found on the Vets 4 Pets website here - https://www.vets4pets.com/pet-health-advice/alabama-rot/