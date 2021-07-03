CARDIFF and Snowdonia have been listed in national competition to identify the best locations in the UK for a family holiday.

With foreign holidays looking unlikely for many of us this year, family holiday rental experts Vrbo is running a competition for the best vacation spot.

Market insight lead at Vrbo Karen Mullins said: "Without a doubt, 2021 is the year of staycations and with the school summer holidays fast approaching, many British families will be enjoying their family holidays exploring their own country this year. Our Family Friendly Destinations campaign recognises the locations and respective communities which put tremendous efforts towards ensuring families have a trip of a lifetime, right here in the UK.

"The initiative aims to support families when deciding which corner of the UK to explore and to ensure the whole family feels safe and secure on their holiday, without compromising on the summer essentials of sun, fun and adventure! And who could be better experts for trustworthy recommendations than British families themselves!"

Out of dozens of suggested destinations, 18 finalists are competing in three categories: seaside, rural and urban, to be awarded as the UK's most "Family Friendly Destinations 2021", voted for by the British public via an online competition, which will run until July 16. Take part at vrbo-ffd.co.uk

The nominees have been identified by a survey conducted by more than 500 British families based on six criteria which were considered essential when choosing a holiday destination for a family trip in the UK. The criteria chosen were selected in an online survey by UK families and include topics such as entertainment on offer for a range of age groups, variety of food and beverage services to cleanliness, safety and environmental health.

The chosen 18 finalists are now competing across three categories; seaside, rural and urban. Cardiff is competing for the Family Friendly top spot within the ‘best Urban destination’ category, while Snowdonia is up for the top spot within the ‘best Rural destination’ category. The other UK destinations competing in these categories are:

Urban:

Bath

Bristol

Manchester

London

York

Rural: