THE following people were handed fines at Newport Magistrates' Court for breaching coronavirus restrictions regulations.

Jamal Crawford, 28, of Windsor Road, Newport, on New Year’s Day was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who gathered with any other person without reasonable excuse at Thornbury Park, Rogerstone.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jade Oliver, 21, of Oakley Street, Newport, on January 2 was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales, who had left or was outside of place where living without reasonable excuse at Holly Lodge Road, Cwmbran.

She was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

Roxanne Rowlands, 31, of Ash Grove, St Cadoc's, Pontypool, on January 30 was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with any other person without reasonable excuse.

She was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

READ MORE

Kieron Waters, 19, of Sycamore Terrace, Abercarn, on January 2 was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales, who left or was outside of place where living, without reasonable excuse on the A4048 in Blackwood.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

Royston Daniel Calnon, 54, of York Place, Newport, on New Year’s Eve was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who left or was were outside of place where living, without reasonable excuse at the Cambrian car park just off Station Street.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tamara Jones, 22, of Lower Viaduct Terrace, Crumlin, on December 30, 2020 was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales that gathered with any other person without reasonable excuse at Pen-y-Fan Pond.

She was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

Francesca Neilson, 20, of Upper Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, on December 30, 2020 was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales that gathered with any other person without reasonable excuse at Pen-y-Fan Pond.

She was fined £320 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.