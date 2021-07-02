SCIENTISTS want to hear from people who felt a small earthquake that happened earlier this week near Llandrindod Wells.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a 0.8 magnitude was recorded at around 7.24am on Tuesday, June 29.
It happened 11 kilometres below a field near Gravel Road outside the village of Crossgates.
Earthquakes of this magnitude are almost too faint to be felt but the BGS has asked for anyone who felt it to fill in an online survey.
Here is where the earthquake was recorded:
In January, an earthquake measuring 1.4 magnitude was detected on the outskirts of Welshpool. April 1990 was the last time a "significant" earthquake was felt in mid Wales after a 5.1 magnitude quake was recorded in the Powys-Shropshire border town of Bishop's Castle.
The BGS Earthquake Seismology Team is the UK's national earthquake monitoring agency. It operates a network of sensors across the UK to monitor earthquakes.
