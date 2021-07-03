PEOPLE living in areas of Penarth, Barry, Cowbridge and Ogmore-by-Sea will shortly be able to apply for free residents parking permits as the Vale of Glamorgan Council prepares to introduce new measures to tackle the problem of displacement parking.

The council is writing to residents of the streets concerned advising them that residential parking controls will shortly be introduced and explaining how permits can be obtained.

They are available free of charge to residents and can be applied for now by visiting the Council website or calling 01446 700111.

The aim is to address issues caused by displacement parking as people visit nearby attractions and certain off-street car parks.

These measures are being implemented after extensive consultation with those affected indicated widespread support for the move.

Road markings and signage related to the residential permit areas will shortly be installed at the relevant locations and the areas will begin being enforced from Saturday, July 19.

Parking charges will be introduced at the Council’s country parks on the same day.

The creation of residential parking in streets close to Cosmeston Country Park will help prevent visitors that travel by car causing congestion and obstruction issues in these nearby streets.

There are also plans to introduce charges at off-street car parks in Wyndham Street, Barry and the Town Hall Car park in Cowbridge when Wales moves fully to Covid Alert Level One.

Although residential parking is already in place in Wyndham Street, its introduction in streets around the Town Hall Car Park in Cowbridge over the next few weeks will ensure these areas also remain available for residents’ vehicles.

Residents are encouraged to apply for a permit for every vehicle registered to an address, with each property also entitled to one visitor permit.

Cllr Peter King, Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services and Transport, said: “I am aware that a number of residential streets in the Vale have suffered parking problems for many years due to large numbers of people visiting nearby attractions.

"This has made it difficult for individuals to access their properties while also negatively impacting traffic flows and highway safety.

“This move seeks to address these problems in areas such as Barry Island and to prevent similar issues arising when car parking charges are brought in at our country parks, Wyndham Street, Barry and the Town Hall Car park in Cowbridge. It will allow us to protect parking for those living nearby.

“We asked residents is they were in favour of these measures being introduced and the clear answer was ‘yes’.

“I very much hope that these controls will improve the parking situation for those living in these areas whilst addressing issues of congestion and safety.

“This is a new policy and one that we will monitor closely to determine whether changes are necessary to make it better.

"It will also inform us should we receive calls for similar action in other areas.”

The council is also introducing season tickets for regular visitors to our country parks and coastal resorts, which can also be applied for through the website.

These are priced at £50 for six months and £100 for 12 months for chargeable car parks in Coastal areas, such as Barry Island and Ogmore-by-Sea.

They will cost £30 for six months and £50 for 12 months at Cosmeston and Porthkerry country parks.

The season tickets for coastal areas can be used in any chargeable coastal car park in the Vale and the country park season ticket can be used in either country park.