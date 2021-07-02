TRIBUTES have poured in from far and wide for a 23-year-old from Dinas Powys who was killed in an accident at Rosyth Docks in Scotland.
Miguel Watt, who spent the first five years of his life in Dinas Powys, has lived in Kinross in Scotland with his parents John Huw and Leni, his brother Carlos and young sister Isabel since moving.
Known for his fitness and physique Miguel was a polite and modest young man.
He was also a highly qualified electrician who had a very bright future ahead of him.
His dad, John, said he "couldn't ask for a better son".
"He was such a good lad. Everybody he met took a shine to him," he added.
"He was so loving and caring - you don't meet people like him in life."
Glenrothes Boxing Club, which Miguel was a member of, wrote: "On behalf of everyone at Glenrothes Boxing Club we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Miguel Watt.
"To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Fly high
champ, until we meet again."
Former team mates at Dunfermline Boxing Club spoke of the of "the softly spoken gentleman who left his hard work speak for itself."
Police Scotland have since launched an investigation into the incident.
