A VEHICLE has been seized by police in Newport.
Officers were carrying out pro-active patrols on the B4239 at Peterstone when they came across the vehicle.
It was being driven without a licence or insurance.
The driver was reported for the offences and the vehicle was seized by police.
A spokesman said: "Pro Active patrols revealed this little nugget.
"No driving licence, no insurance.
"Driver reported and vehicle seized."
