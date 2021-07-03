A VEHICLE has been seized by police in Newport.

Officers were carrying out pro-active patrols on the B4239 at Peterstone when they came across the vehicle.

It was being driven without a licence or insurance.

The driver was reported for the offences and the vehicle was seized by police.

A spokesman said: "Pro Active patrols revealed this little nugget.

"No driving licence, no insurance.

"Driver reported and vehicle seized."