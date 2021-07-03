POLICE are concerned for the welfare a missing teenager.

Caeron Jones Turner, 16, was last seen on Friday.

The teenager, from Caerphilly, was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, jumper and trainers.

He is described as white, with short brown wavy hair and blonde highlights.

Caeron is around 5'9" tall, police say.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police.

