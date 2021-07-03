POLICE are concerned for the welfare a missing teenager.
Caeron Jones Turner, 16, was last seen on Friday.
The teenager, from Caerphilly, was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, jumper and trainers.
He is described as white, with short brown wavy hair and blonde highlights.
Caeron is around 5'9" tall, police say.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police.
A spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information to find Caeron James Turner, 16, from Caerphilly, who is missing.
"Caeron was last seen on 2 July 2021 and officers are concerned for his welfare.
"He is described as white, 5’ 9” tall and has short, brown wavy hair with blonde highlights.
"He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, a black jumper and black trainers.
"If you have seen Caeron or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting 2100228138."
