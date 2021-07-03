A LARGE amount of alcohol has been seized by police after children were dropped off by parents at a woods.
Police received reports of parents taking their children to the woodland at Ivy Close in Rassau.
Officers from Ebbw Vale and Tredegar attended, and alcohol was seized.
A Gwent Police spokesman said the behaviour was "not acceptable".
Names and addresses were taken for further action.
A spokesman said: "Reports were received that parents have been seen to be dropping their children of near to the woods of Ivy Close in Rassau.
"This is not acceptable a large amount of alcohol has been confiscated and names and addresses obtained for further action."
