A TV chef has heaped praise on the "absolute angels" at Nevill Hall Hospital on national television.

Matt Tebbutt took time out of Saturday Kitchen Live to thank staff at the hospital.

The 47-year-old, who attended Rougemont School in Newport growing up, was speaking with former England cricketer Phil Tufnell when he addressed the camera.

Mr Tebbutt said: "On a personal note for me, can I please thank everyone at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny who helped me out not once but twice in what was the old A&E this week."

The chef had gone into hospital with a finger problem.

And of the staff, he said: "They are absolute angels. I cannot thank them enough. You have been absolutely brilliant.

"Thank God we have all got people like you on our team."

Mr Tebbutt initially said he wouldn't go into too much detail about his injury, but did say he would be "having words" with his cat next time he saw it.