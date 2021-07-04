ALMOST 100 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by Public Health Wales.

In the latest release of case figures, Public Health Wales have reported a further 90 positive Covid cases in the region.

More than a third of those have been recorded in Caerphilly.

The borough has seen a jump of 34 to its case number in the latest figures.

Elsewhere in Gwent there were 18 new cases in Newport, 14 in Monmouthshire, and 12 in Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen respectively.

The latest additions mean that three areas of Gwent now have weekly rolling case rates in excess of 50 cases per 100,000 residents.

Torfaen (70.2), Caerphilly (63.0) and Monmouthshire (58.1) all have rates above that number.

However, Newport has the lowest rolling rate in Wales, recording 27.8 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days from June 22 to June 28.

The rate for Blaenau Gwent over that period is 40.1.

Across Wales, Public Health Wales reported 535 new cases, with Cardiff alone recording 98.

However, once again, no new coronavirus related deaths were reported.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 98

Wrexham - 61

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 38

Flintshire - 38

Caerphilly - 34

Vale of Glamorgan - 27

Bridgend - 26

Swansea - 22

Gwynedd - 29

Carmarthenshire - 19

Newport - 18

Conwy - 15

Monmouthshire - 14

Torfaen - 12

Blaenau Gwent - 12

Denbighshire - 11

Powys - 19

Neath Port Talbot - 10

Pembrokeshire - nine

Anglesey - four

Methyr Tydfil - three

Ceredigion - one

Residents outside Wales - 32

Unknown location - one

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.