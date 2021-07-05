A MAN has been ordered to pay nearly £4,000 after committing two coronavirus lockdown breaches inside 10 days.

The case of Bradley Yemm, 21, of Tir Berllan, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was heard before Newport Magistrates' Court.

The first breach took place at Pen-Y-Fan Pond in Oakdale on December 30 2020.

The second occurred at the neighbouring Foxes Lane Industrial Estate on January 9 this year.

Yemm was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse.

He must pay £3,520 in fines, a £190 victim surcharge, and £85 in costs.

The total amount he has to hand over is £3,795.