SCHOOLCHILDREN in Caerphilly county borough who receive free school meals will be able to receive them through the summer holidays.
Caerphilly County Borough Council has received additional Covid-19 support funding from the Welsh Government which is allowing it to continue to provide the service.
All eligible pupils will receive a six-week meal pack in the weeks commencing July 5 and July 12, to cover the summer holidays. Parents will have received a text message with the specific dates their child’s meals will be delivered.
The meal packs include meat and meat-free options and include sausage, cheese and potato pie, chicken and mushroom pasta bake, been and noodles in black bean sauce.
The meat-free options include vegetable fingers, potato waffles, mushrooms and baked beans, four cheese pizza, baked potato and salad.
All of the packs also include bread, jam, cereal, milk, fresh fruit, yoghurt, ice cream, jelly, salad and vegetable bags.
Cllr Philipps Marsden, leader of the council, said: “These are difficult times for everyone, we know that for many the free school meals have provided a valuable additional resource whilst coronavirus restrictions have placed additional pressures on household budgets. We’re delighted we can continue this support during the summer holidays.
“I’d also like to thank all our catering staff, suppliers and volunteers who have gone above and beyond in ensuring that the free school meals, whom many families rely on, have been delivered without a hitch.
"The service provided has been exceptional and feedback from residents has been fantastic. Keep up the good work, you should all be very proud of your achievements.”
To find out more about the free meals provided, visit: https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Schools-and-learning/School-dinners-and-breakfast-clubs/COVID-19-Free-school-meals-delivery-service
If you are not registered for the free school meal delivery service, contact catering@caerphilly.gov.uk or call 01443 864055.
