THE RSPCA in Gwent received more than 70 call-outs in June alone - and now the animal charity is appealing for volunteers and support in the area to allow it to continue its vital work.

The branch stretches from Newport to Builth Wells and from Brecon to Monmouth, and among its rescues last month.

Branch members also assisted RSPCA inspectors with the rescue of a duck with an injured wing, at Lydney Boating Lake, in which it took three attempts to catch the bird and bring him to safety.

They also dealt with a collapsed fox cub (see picture) who was found by a member of the public in need of help.

When a call came through to the branch, animal welfare officer Stephanie Davidson attended and transferred the poorly fox to a vet, and then onto a wildlife centre for rehabilitation.

Ms Davidson said: "I’ve spent the last 10 years working in the field of animal welfare and I’ve always worked on the frontline collecting and rescuing sick and injured animals.

“I’m now very proud to be RSPCA Gwent's animal welfare officer and I’m here to help the communities within our branch area as well as assisting the RSPCA's inspectorate with their rescue work.

"My role is very varied but involves transferring animals for vet visits, taking wildlife from vets to wildlife centres, transporting newly adopted animals from the centre to their wonderful new homes and I also respond to calls regarding sick and injured wildlife that come through our branch phone lines.

“I’m available to assist and offer a range of animal welfare related advice to members of the public, and I hope that this will have a positive impact on animal welfare within the branch area.’’

Like most charities the branch has faced difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic and there has been an ever increasing demand on its animal welfare assistance scheme, which offers financial assistance to those who need it in the Gwent and Brecknock area, as well as RSPCA Gwent’s wildlife rescue services which cover the large region.

The RSPCA Gwent branch is a separately registered charity, which means it raises its own funds to help continue to help animals in the local area, and this is why support from generous animal lovers is so important.

As part of the branch’s work, the staff and volunteers also offer support to those who struggle with transport to vets, collecting and delivering medications, assistance with wildlife rescues and providing lots of advice and information to the public, including promoting responsible pet ownership through neutering and microchipping campaigns.

There is also financial assistance available for those who need it through the Animal Welfare Assistance scheme.

The branch is always on the look-out for volunteers from admin roles, drivers, to helping with their social media and website. If you’re interested in volunteering for the RSPCA Gwent branch please call 01633 289399, or email: volunteer@rspca-gwent.org.uk

To help support the branch pop into the charity shop in Chepstow, or donate via the website.