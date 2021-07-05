A ROAD in Caerphilly borough has reopened after a crash.
Gwent Police closed the A469 between Tir-y-Berth and Pengam lights earlier this morning after a two-car collision on the road.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the A469 between Tir-y-Berth and Pengam at around 8.15am on Monday 5 July.
“No injuries were reported and officers attended to assist with traffic management.
“The road has now re-opened.”
