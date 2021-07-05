GWENT Police are re-appealing to locate a missing Caerphilly man.

Glyn Griffiths, 60, was last seen on Sunday, June 20 and the force are concerned for his welfare.

He is 5ft 9, of slim build and has grey hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the reference 21*221975.