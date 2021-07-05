A YEAR group at a Newport school have to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 case.
Year 9 at Lliswerry High School have to isolate up to and including Friday, July 9 after a pupil in the year had a positive case.
The positive case came from a PCR test which is the most reliable of the Covid tests.
MORE NEWS:
- NHS Wales awarded the George Cross for hard work during pandemic
- Man, 21, fined nearly £4,000 for coronavirus rule breaches
- Coronavirus rule breakers fined more than £1,700 in court
The school have issued guidance to pupils in the affected year group and their parents, urging the pupils to stay home and minimise contact with others.
They should also be on the lookout for any symptoms of Covid-19 including a new, continuous cough, high temperature 37.8C or above and/or loss of, or change in sense of taste and smell.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment