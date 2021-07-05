A YEAR group at a Newport school have to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 case.

Year 9 at Lliswerry High School have to isolate up to and including Friday, July 9 after a pupil in the year had a positive case.

The positive case came from a PCR test which is the most reliable of the Covid tests.

The school have issued guidance to pupils in the affected year group and their parents, urging the pupils to stay home and minimise contact with others.

They should also be on the lookout for any symptoms of Covid-19 including a new, continuous cough, high temperature 37.8C or above and/or loss of, or change in sense of taste and smell.