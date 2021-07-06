The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Laura Shellam, who is 33 and is a customer assistant at Vue Cwmbran.

When and why did you take up photography?

Around 2006. My daughter was born in 2004 with congenital heart defects. Not knowing what the future would hold and watching her so poorly having open heart operations, not being able to help her in any way, I wanted to save and capture every happy, wonderful moment to cherish and show her as she grew up that life isn't always going bad, to keep strong and focus on the happy times. I haven't looked back since, from there it became a hobby and a passion of mine. I also have family members who suffered with dementia and Alzheimer's. Photographs became something that I believe is key to help remember all, everyone and anything in the future.

Why do you love taking pictures?

There is just so much beauty in the world. Wherever I go I always see something that would make a stand out photograph. These days with having camera phones to hand its easy just to take the snap capturing that very moment in time. Something to look back on as a memory or a picture to admire for its self beauty.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Honestly absolutely anywhere! My favourite place to be is near the ocean. But I also love visiting places like St Fagans, as it's rich in Welsh history and with the changing seasons you can capture moments from the past in different lights making each photograph unique.

What equipment do you use?

My Samsung S20 FE for spur of the moment day-to-day photography. I also use a Panasonic Lumix DC -FZ82 Camera.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

It is of my three children sat together at one of our favourite coastal spots in Brixham - our happy place - watching the sunset. It's my favourite because I can see how they are taking in the moment. They are seeing the beauty of world, how amazing it can be and realising how lucky they are to see that very sunset, one that after it sets no one will ever see again.

Why did you join the SWACC?

To be able to share my photography with others, and be able to see the works of other photography lovers. It's a fantastic place to be able to get advice, receive recommendations for camera equipment and the sharing of ideas. Also, of course, a great place to help others who are starting out.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Go for it. Anyone can do it, whether you want to do it to capture memories, as an hobby or to take it further and go professional. Just give it a try. Join the camera club, there are so many helpful supportive people who can help guide you through whichever path you may chose to take.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Any old abandoned building, I believe there is beauty in everything.