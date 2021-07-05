A Newport-based accountancy firm has appointed ten additional members of staff as it continues to invest in supporting its clients in digital recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

HSJ Accountants has appointed Alex Finch, Zoe Hobbs, Malek Ammar, Kojo Baisie, Sarah Fox, Bethan Rice, Hannah Pockett, Alexandra Edinborough, Ashleigh Faulkner and Sarah Harris to the practice.

The new staff will work across payroll, administration, client care, audit and accounts to help service the practice which specialises in helping businesses utilising automation software to further improve their efficiency.

Leanne Owen, partner at HSJ, said: “It goes without saying that the past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for everyone. We are incredibly lucky that our staff have been able to work remotely in a seamless fashion and continue to service our clients when they have needed us the most.

“That is why I am delighted to welcome our ten new recruits which demonstrate our commitment to continuing to help our clients and guide them through what is hopefully the end of the pandemic.

“As our business is more than just accounts, we are able to work with our clients on their business processes and systems and identify where smart and easy-to-use technology can help free up time and make businesses better.

“As the world begins to recover from the pandemic, we need to be able to support businesses who wish to operate globally at the touch of a button. We can support these businesses and are committed to being at the forefront of the digital recovery from Covid-19. ”

The recruits range from assistants to trainees, to managers and senior hires, with Alex Finch coming into the practice as audit and accounts manager. Alex joins HSJ after spending time with a national top-15 firm as well as extensive experience with a big-four practice specialising in audit services.

“Aside from this investment in supporting our clients, we are extremely pleased that nearly all the staff joining our team are either from the local area or studied at neighbouring universities. This goes to show what an excellent talent pool we have in south Wales and it demonstrates our commitment to supporting those who wish to further their career by working with some of the most exciting businesses in the country.”

HSJ’s commitment has also been recognised by the global body for professional accountants when awarded ACCA’s coveted Platinum Approved Employer status.