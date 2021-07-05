Eleven Gwent businesses are among those being recognised as the best in the business as the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2021 finalists are announced.

Despite a year of disruption, 81 Wales-based business leaders have been shortlisted out of an incredible 4,800 entrants nationally - the most the awards has ever had.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, acknowledges and champions the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and businesses across the UK.

The regional finals take place later this year, as the organisers monitor government restrictions on events in each area.

Founder of the awards Francesca James, said: “Wales has produced some incredible finalists over the years, and this year is no exception. It really is one of the UK’s most promising regions, and the fact that so many exceptional people have applied during such a tough year, is a testament to the resolve and talent that exists across the area.

“As well as the recognition, our finalists and eventual winners will join our fantastic alumni community that supports each other all year round. From networking and thought leadership, right the way through to mentoring and guidance - being a part of our ecosystem of entrepreneurs can be incredibly rewarding.

“Creating the shortlist out of so many wonderful applications was incredibly tough, so I don’t envy the judges who will now decide the regional winners. Everyone who has been shortlisted should be incredibly proud and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase their achievements.”

Anne Boden MBE, Founder of Starling Bank, headline partner of the Awards, said: "In the unique circumstances we’ve seen over the past year, many entrepreneurs from every corner of the country have found ways to grow and to prosper. This year's finalists are the ones who have shown the agility and imagination to adapt and we wish every one of them the best of luck."

The Gwent finalists are: Creative Industries Entrepreneur of the Year - Jordan Day-Williams and Dean Richards, of Cobra Music Studios, Newport, and Oliver Williams, of Newport-based Ollywood; Disruptor of the Year - Philippe Mele - My Procurement, Caerphilly; Entrepreneurial Spirit Award in partnership with Glen Scotia and Services Industries Entrepreneur of the Year - Adele Pember, of Dog Furiendly, Cwmbran; Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year - Jamie McAnsh and Charlott Fagergard, of See No Bounds, Newport; Health & Wellbeing Entrepreneur of the Year - Kier Olsen, of Olsen Fitness, Newport; Pivot Entrepreneur of the Year - Michael Beck, Craig Lomax, Sean Thomas and Michael George, of Reworking, Newport, and Jamie McAnsh and Charlott Fagergard, of See No Bounds; Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year in partnership with Salesforce - Graham Ewart - Direct Healthcare Group, Caerphilly; Sustainability Entrepreneur of the Year in partnership with Funding Options - Jane Fellner, of Loopster, Newport; and Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Evan Sellick, of Clothing View, Cwmbran.