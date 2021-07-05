Welsh employer Admiral has been named second in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women list by Great Place to Work UK.

The FTSE 100 financial services company, which is headquartered in Cardiff and employs around 1,000 people in its newport city centre office, was recognised for its active Gender Diversity Working Group, which explores the different ways to support women progressing their careers, and its inclusive recruitment process which encourages applications for flexible working.

Admiral is particularly proud to have a female chairman and 50 per cent female representation at board level, one of the highest in the FTSE 100.

In January this year it also appointed its first female group CEO Milena Mondini and has a female CEO of UK Insurance Cristina Nestares.

Admiral, which is based in South Wales was also named the fifth best super large workplace (1,000+ employees) in the UK by the Great Place to Work Institute in April 2021.

The company was also named a Centre of Excellence in Wellbeing by the institute in January this year specifically for its approach to wellbeing in the workplace.

Admiral Group CEO Milena Mondini said: “We are delighted to be recognised as a Best Workplace for Women. We deeply believe that the power of a diverse, inclusive team is much greater than the sum of individuals and gender diversity plays a part in this.

"Our people are at the forefront of everything we do, and we have worked incredibly hard to equip our colleagues with tools and flexibility to help manage their work/ life balance while facing the huge challenges that Covid 19 brought.”