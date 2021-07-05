OFCOM have released a statement after being bombarded with complaints over comments made by GB News presenter Dan Wootton.

The broadcast watchdog received 390 complaints about the remarks during the launch programme of Tonight Live With Dan Wootton on the new channel on June 13.

The regulator has revealed it will not be investigating comments made by Mr Wootten citing “right to free expression” as their reasoning.

A spokeswoman for Ofcom said: “Our rules allow for rigorous debate around the response to coronavirus, which is consistent with the right to free expression.

“In our view, this programme included a range of different viewpoints, including on the merits and effectiveness of lockdown restrictions, and guests were able to challenge views they disagreed with.”

The complaints are concerning the opening monologue during the Tonight Live With Dan Wootton programme last month.

He called for lockdown restrictions to be completely lifted, saying the country remains “haunted” by the pandemic.

“It’s increasingly clear now that there is a move among some public health officials and politicians to create an ultra-cautious biosecurity state, copying the likes of China,” Wootten said.

He added: “Boris Johnson has bottled it. Freedom Day won't take place next Monday, Britain won't be open again.

“We will still be haunted by the pandemic despite having the world's best vaccine rollout.

"Lockdowns are a crude measures. Mark my words in the years to come we will discover they have caused far more deaths and devastation than the government has ever admitted."

Wootton’s show aired on GB News’ first day of broadcasting.

The channel, which has been fronted by Andrew Neil, has positioned itself as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings from the traditional broadcasters.

High-profile signings including former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy and former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart.