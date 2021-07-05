ANOTHER Newport school year group is to isolate after a positive Covid test.
Year 10 pupils at Newport High School have been told to isolate after a student received a positive Lateral Flow test and is waiting for results from a PCR test to confirm.
In the meantime, all students in the year have been told to isolate and to get tested if they develop any of the symptoms – new continuous cough, high temperature above 38.7C, change or loss of sense of taste or smell.
Pupils in other years who have siblings in year 10 are still required to attend school unless they or anyone in their household is displaying symptoms or have tested positive.
The length of isolation has yet to be determined.
