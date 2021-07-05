CAERPHILLY council is working with Gwent police to enforce pedestrian and cycle zones outside schools in the county borough.
These zones prohibit vehicles from using roads immediately adjacent to schools at start and finish times, to promote active travel, encourage parents to walk or cycle to school, and improve road safety for the children.
In addition, the reallocation of road space to pedestrians makes social distancing outside the schools easier to manage.
Council leader Philippa Marsden, said: "Our priority has always been to make the streets of the county borough safer for pedestrians and motorists.
"For many schools across the county borough, the school run can cause traffic congestion, parking issues and most importantly, road safety concerns, so reducing the volume of traffic next to our schools is vital for the safety of our pupils, parents and staff.
"We want to thank all of our residents who are abiding by these and encourage everyone to follow the changes to avoid penalties.
One morning last month, Caerphilly council’s civil enforcement team carried out a joint operation with Gwent police to enforce the experimental pedestrian and cycle zone outside Libanus Primary School in Blackwood.
This zone prohibits driving through the area during the hours of 8.30am-9.40am and 3pm-4pm. Driving through a pedestrian and cycle zone during these hours is an offence that could result in a fine and licence penalty points.
Twenty-six vehicles contravened the traffic restriction and the drivers were dealt with by Gwent Police.
Further operations will be taking place at all schools with pedestrian and cycle zones within Caerphilly county borough.
