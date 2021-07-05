Bernard Ward has been appointed as the new managing director of Newport-based Acorn Recruitment, one of the UK’s leading recruitment firms, member of the international leading recruitment group Synergie.

Mr Ward will lead Acorn through the next stages of its expansion, as the company continues to break into new markets and drive further growth.

Multi-specialist Acorn is the leading recruiter in Wales and is in the top one per cent of all recruitment firms across the UK, with offices and business operations UK-wide and a turnover of more than £100m.

Previously the regional director (South West, Wales & Midlands) for Blue Arrow, Mr Ward has also been managing director of recruitment businesses here in the UK and internationally, spanning a career in recruitment of more than 22 years.

Mr Ward said: “I have watched Acorn’s impressive growth and achievements over many years, and it’s certainly a real privilege to pick up where my predecessor left off. His contribution together with the team at Acorn, with the support of its parent Synergie, has been tremendous, for which they must be congratulated.

“And I guess my arrival sparks a new era for Acorn; a journey which I’m absolutely delighted to join my new colleagues on, and for which we’re envisaging exciting times ahead."

Daniel Augereau, Chairman of Acorn’s parent company, the global recruitment giant Synergie, said: “We’re delighted that Bernard has joined Acorn to head up our UK operations.

“Bernard has impressive credentials, and he provides the precise leadership and commercial qualities we were looking for to drive Acorn on over the coming years. He’ll join a committed team of people, who continue to demonstrate they’re eager to build on what has already been achieved, and to work closely with others across the Synergie group to develop our services for existing customers, and to reach out for new opportunities.”

Acorn has received many awards over the years, including Best UK Recruitment Firm, and it has placed some 2.7million people into jobs since its first branch opened, in Newport, South Wales in 1992.