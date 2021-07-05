GWENT Police are appealing for information after reports of an assault and attempted burglary.

Reports were made to the police of an attempted burglary and assault in West Park Road, Newport at around 11am on Tuesday 15 June.

Two men reportedly got out of a silver coloured Mercedes car, which was driven by a third man.

One of the men entered the house and spoke to the victim inside, before leaving and allegedly assaulting the victim outside of his property.

The two men then ran in the direction of Bassaleg Road, while the third man drove away from the address.

The victim returned to his home and found that a bag had been emptied of its contents, although no items were taken.

The first man is described in his 30s and of slim build and was wearing cream trousers, long sleeved white shirt and a black peaked cap.

The second man is also believed to be in his 30s, of slim build, and was wearing faded blue jeans, long sleeved white shirt, and a black peaked cap with white logo.

The second man also put on a dark coloured jacket.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are hoping to speak to the two men, who were seen in the area at the time and may be able to assist officers with their investigation.

If you have any information or footage regarding the incident, call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log reference 2100209317.

You can also contact Gwent Police via social media on Facebook or Twitter, or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.