PLANS to open a hotel in Newport’s tallest building continue - and doors could open to customers as early as October.

Originally set to open in early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed progress on the Mercure Hotel.

Located in Chartist Tower, when open for business, its 150 rooms will tower over the city, offering guests stunning views of the surrounding area.

A spokeswoman for the management company behind the multi-million pound project, Garrison Barclay, told the Argus that 90 of the 150 rooms are close to being completed, with many of these furnished, and others at the decoration stage.

And plans for the reception and restaurant areas have been approved by Accor, the company that owns and operates the Mercure brand.

It has been confirmed that Interstate Hotels will be managing the hotel for the next 10 years.

Work is also said to be continuing on the retail and office aspects of the major redevelopment scheme, which has a price tag of £12 million.

Along with Garrison Barclay, the project has been part funded by the Welsh Government and Coutts Bank.

Currently, the work is being carried out by a small team, and no concrete opening date has been put on the hotel aspect of the development.

But Garrison Barclay’s spokeswoman revealed that the hotel could potentially be ready as soon as October, providing the scheme receives support from the Development Bank of Wales and Newport City Council.

She said: “The current market conditions for a new hotel opening are extremely difficult to predict in these difficult times.

“We could be ready for October if the support from Development Bank of Wales and Newport council is agreed quickly.

“If not, it is likely to be some time next year.

“Work is continuing on the hotel , shops and offices but with a very small team.

“Ninety bedrooms are close completion with many furnished. The rest are at decoration stage.

“Reception and restaurant designs are now approved by Accor to Mercure standards, and Interstate Hotels are being contracted to manage the hotel for next 10 years.”

When news of the project was first announced in 2019, Phillip Lassman, vice president of development, Accor Northern Europe, said: “We are confident that the combination of the brand, the prominence of the Chartist Tower and a high-quality local team will attract business and leisure guests alike and provide a new focus for the city centre.”