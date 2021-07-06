PEOPLE in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent have been invited to discuss proposals for a new wind farm proposed for the hilltop at Mynydd Llanhilleth.

Opinion and feedback is being sought as part of an initial round of consultation on the project, before a planning application is submitted.

The proposal is for up to 12 wind turbines, which would have the capacity to create electricity to power approximately 24,000 homes

The proposal comes from Pennant Walters, the company behind a similar scheme earmarked for Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn, west of Abertillery.

Pennant Walters managing director Dale Hart said: “Wherever possible, we’re looking at how we can best align this project with existing and emerging carbon reduction targets set by Welsh Government, as well as seeking opportunities to contribute to the climate agenda, community benefit and supply chain at a local level.

“As part of this commitment, we will be consulting extensively with local residents and relevant stakeholders as we bring forward our application.”

The proposed site is east of Llanhilleth, Brynithel, Aberbeeg and Six Bells, and west of Pontnewynydd and Pontypool, with the A472 running along the valley to the south.

Pennant Walters is also exploring local shared ownership and community ownership opportunities, in line with the Welsh Government target that at least one gigawatt of renewable energy capacity should be locally owned by 2030.

The company also operates a community fund for each of its wind farm projects, which invests money into communities in the surrounding area.

To date, around £3.5 million has been distributed in South Wales to qualifying projects.

Pennant Walters has confirmed two public exhibitions on the proposals at the following locations:

l Llanhilleth Miner’s Institute, Meadow Street, Llanhilleth, Thursday July 15, 2pm-7pm;

l Garndiffaith Community Centre (Millennium Centre), Top Road, Garndiffaith, Saturday July 17, noon-4pm

An online virtual exhibition will be available throughout the pre-application public consultation process on the project website, for those who wish to find out about, and provide feedback on, the project via digital means.

For more details on how to provide feedback, visit, www.mynydd-llanhilleth.co.uk, where you can also register for regular updates as the project progresses.