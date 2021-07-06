A PROPOSAL to transform empty office space above a Newport city centre bank have been submitted.

If approved, vacant space above Santander in Commercial Street will be converted into four apartments.

Plans have been submitted to Newport City Council, in a bid to change the permitted office use of the space to residential.

The proposal concerns the first and second floors of 20-21 Commercial Street, which are accessed separately from the ground floor Santander unit.

According to planning documents, this space was last used as offices for a recruitment company.

However, it is thought that the space has been empty since 2010.

Plans to market the space in its current form are believed to have been unsuccessful, with size the main reason.

The applicant, a Mr Joseph Zekaria, of Alpamint Properties Limited, said in his application: “There remains a sufficient range and choice of employment land and premises to meet local demand.

“The residential use of the building represents a more sustainable and beneficial use, the proposal will also deliver significant regenerations benefits.

“There are many similar properties in the area where change of use to residential is permitted.”

Planning documents show that the four flats will be set out in the following way: flat one – three bedrooms, four people; flat two – two bedrooms, four people; flat three – no bedrooms, one person (studio); flat four – one bedroom, two people.

No changes to the external appearance of the building are proposed, and no car parking spaces are associated with the development, as it is said to be in “a highly sustainable location”.

However, six bike racks will be installed in the service yard to the rear of the property.

The planning application has been submitted to Newport City Council, and can be viewed and commented on at https://publicaccess.newport.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=QV3TSXLCLRL00