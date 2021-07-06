A CAREER criminal is back behind bars after he went on his latest shoplifting spree.
William Edward Pritchard, 40, of Evesham Court, Newport, stole meat, food, a vacuum cleaner and washing up liquid during raids in the city and Caerphilly.
The defendant targeted Aldi, Asda, Spar and B&M stores between November 2020 and last month.
He pleaded guilty to five counts of theft and two of fraud.
This put him in breach of a community order for stealing saucepans from Tesco and cheese from McColls.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Pritchard was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay £213.57 in compensation.
