AN action- and fun-packed programme of activities has been lined up in Monmouthshire this summer to children active and entertained.

The popular Monmouthshire Games - organised by the county's leisure provider MonLife - has plenty on offer to keep children on the go over the summer holidays.

The five-week programme kicks off on Monday July 26, and will be run across all four of the county’s leisure centres - Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow and Monmouth.

The Monmouthshire Games are aimed at children between the ages of five and 11 and offer activities to suit a range of different interests and hobbies.

The sessions run from 8am to 5pm - Monday to Friday. All activities will be delivered in accordance with National Governing Body guidelines for each sport and will be COVID-19 compliant.

Since 2016, the annual Monmouthshire Games have encouraged thousands of children and young people to develop confidence, meet new friends and have fun through sport.

READ MORE:

With the challenges brought on by the pandemic, it is also hoped that this year’s event will help to improve wellbeing and promote healthy bodies and minds.

The Monmouthshire Games are available to all young people in Monmouthshire, including any children of families visiting Monmouthshire on holiday. Each site has 50 spaces available per day and parents are being encouraged to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing and Social Justice, Councillor Lisa Dymock said: “These holidays are not just about giving children and young people the summer they want but it should be the summer they deserve.

"After nearly 18 months of having lockdowns and restrictions, our younger generations have missed out on people able to have fun, socialise and be active. The Monmouthshire Games aim to provide a fantastic experience for children and they also give parents the peace of mind that their children are being looked after in a fun and safe environment while they work.”

To book a place please visit and fill out an enquiry form here.