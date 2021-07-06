NEWPORT City Homes has donated £3,000 to help the Dolman Theatre repair its leaky roof.

The popular city arts venue has been closed for 15 months because of the pandemic, which has meant it has not made any money from ticket sales.

Lisa Aston, theatre manager, applied for a grant from the social landlord’s community benefit fund.

She was thrilled to find out her application was successful and said: “We can’t wait to be able to welcome theatregoers back into our theatre. Thanks to Newport City Homes and our fundraising work, the roof will be fixed by the time we are back open.

“This weekend (July 10/11) we are holding a Performathon - where you can enjoy 24 hours of entertainment online at Dolman.Live . The show starts at 6pm on Saturday July 10.”

Laura Palfrey, Newport City Homes’ development partnerships co-ordinator, said: “This venue is popular with so many of our customers of all ages, thousands of people would usually visit the venue every year.

"The last year has been a challenge for the Dolman Theatre so we hope this money will make things a bit easier.

“This donation was thanks to our work with MVR Solutions, one of our contractors, who worked with us on our Charles Street development.

“Each year, we work with contractors and businesses to improve our homes and communities. As part of this, our contracts ask them to give something back to Newport - any ‘extra’ they could do to benefit the communities they’re working in.

“If you think your community group or local project could benefit from our community benefit scheme, get in touch and email enquiries@newportcityhomes.com.”