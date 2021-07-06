BORIS Johnson announced all legal lockdown restrictions will end, including mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub closures at Step 4 of the Government’s plan to ease England’s lockdown.

Current rules differ across the UK, the aim in Scotland is to lift most restrictions by August 9.

It is also hoped the whole of Scotland can be placed into its lowest level of restrictions – Level 0 – on July 19.

Welsh health minister Baroness Eluned Morgan said the Welsh Government’s position will be announced on July 14.

First Minister Mark Drakeford reminded people that changes announced by Mr Johnson “will apply to England only”.

He tweeted: “I’ll set out any changes for Wales next week based on the latest scientific data."

The so-called “Freedom Day” is expected on July 19, with a decision on whether or not to go ahead being taken a week earlier.

The Prime Minister outlined his intentions to end lockdown when he addressed the nation during a Downing Street press conference on Monday.

The requirements to wear a face covering on public transport in England is to be scrapped despite opposition to the move.

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, the Prime Minister urged people to “exercise their personal responsibility but to remember the value of face coverings both in protecting themselves and others”.

With a change to coronavirus measures on the horizon, ministers will also look at making changes to foreign travel this week.

Not only do other countries have their own restrictions in place, Mr Johnson said the red list of nations from where isolation in quarantine hotels is necessary will remain in force.

But he aims to remove the need for fully-vaccinated arrivals to isolate at home when returning from amber nations.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will set out more details for double-jabbed travellers later this week.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, easyJet and Ryanair said they had no plans to change their policy of requiring passengers to wear face coverings, stating that they are following guidelines from bodies such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

But what are the rules for major airlines from July 19?

Easyjet

In a statement sent to the PA following the announcement the airline said: "At present there are no changes to easyJet's onboard mask policy and we will continue to keep this under review.

"We continue to be guided by our inhouse medical adviser and a number of key industry governing bodies that airlines follow including the WHO , Icao, Easa, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and public health authorities across Europe, and at present their guidance around the wearing of masks onboard remains unchanged."

Ryanair

The aviation firm confirmed the announcement will not change their policy in a bid to protect customers and staff.

A statement read: "In order to protect the health of our customers and crew, the use of face masks will still be mandatory across all Ryanair flights, regardless of the departing/destination country."

Jet2

Jet2 echoed the sentiments of their competitors, saying: “The health and safety of our customers and colleagues will always be our number one priority.

"We will continue to follow the current CAA guidelines and regulations, including the use of face masks at our airports and onboard our flights.”

British Airways

British Airways said there were currently no changes to rules including the wearing of face masks, adding: "we keep our policies under constant review."