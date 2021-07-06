PLANS have been approved for a new club house and junior tennis court at Chepstow Tennis Club.

The Mathern Road club currently has a timber shed as its club house, but plans have now been approved by Monmouthshire council planners, to provide a new building in the same location.

The new clubhouse will have two changing rooms, a separate toilet, a kitchen/lounge and an office. It will be finished with white render and timber cladding.

The junior tennis court will be located on the eastern site of the existing courts, next to the bowling club, and will have a three metres high practice wall.

As part of the plans, all existing flood lights will be updated to LED lighting.

There are no proposed changes to the access or car parking area as part of the application.

READ MORE:

Two residents submitted responses as part of the planning process.

The occupier of Kings Lodge had previously raised concerns about a potential water pipe under the proposed junior court, and the proposed height of the fence potentially obstructing a view of open space.

However, their thoughts have since been alleviated by the tennis club and they no longer objects to the plans.

A second comment was received from a club member living in Channel View. While they “broadly” supported the plans, they said the application “ignored many of the original concerns that came about from consultation with the neighbouring properties and seems to be missing some details”.

However these concerns mainly related to the impact on Kings Lodge, and the occupier no longer objects to the plans.

The tennis club said in an email to the council that the plans need to be carried out before the winter “so as to limit damage to the surrounding cricket field”.

The club has also benefited from a £48,000 grant from Tennis Wales to complete the updates.